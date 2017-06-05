Register
11:52 GMT +305 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Grain harvesting in Simferopol District, Crimea

    Russia 'Won't Allow Food Blackmail of Venezuela by Large Imperialist States'

    © Sputnik/ Artem Kreminsky
    Business
    Get short URL
    11649352

    Venezuela's US-backed political opposition has capitalized on the country's dire lack of foodstuffs, using the crisis to destabilize the local population. However, Russia won't allow this "food blackmail" of the country, the Latin American nation's Minister for External Commerce and International Trade told Sputnik.

    The food crisis in Venezuela is being exploited by the country's opposition, which aims to destabilize the political situation in the country with the open, decisive and  shameless support of the US, Venezuelan Minister for External Commerce and International Trade Jesus Faria told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which wrapped up on Saturday.

    People wave Venezuelan flags during a parade marking 200 years of Venezuela's independence in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday July 5, 2011.
    © AP Photo/
    Venezuela Interested in Russian Investment Beyond Oil, Gas Spheres
    However Russia, the Minister said, won't allow the food blackmail of Venezuela by large imperialist states.

    Deliveries of Russian wheat are playing a decisive role in tackling the food crisis, Jesus Faria said.

    The two countries have been working on the development of the program to deliver Russian wheat to Venezuela. Wheat remains the key component of everyday food rations for Venezuelans, the Minister noted.

    Jesus Faria has thanked Russia for the aid it provides to his home country in various spheres.

    "It is very important aid and a very decent and constructive position of the Russian government to stimulate dialogue, peaceful coexistence and the respect of democracy in our country," he told Sputnik.

    Russian aid, he said, is a very important contribution as it allows for the creation of certain conditions, background and climate for a constructive dialogue. The Venezuelan government highly appreciates all the projects which Russia is taking part in.

    Among these projects, he said, there are very important energy and military ventures.

    "There are very serious investments of certain Russian companies in our country, connected with the energy and military spheres; arms supplies for the defense of our sovereignty," he told Sputnik.

    In a separate interview on the issue, Carlos Rafael Faría Tortosam, the head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission to Russia, told Sputnik that Caracas, in turn, is reviewing an opportunity to expand their food supplies to Russia.

    "What we are seeing now is that the smaller countries in terms of economic development, territory and population, were able to get access to the Russian food market. Thus we have wondered why Venezuela has not done it so far," the diplomat told Sputnik.

    A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the Escudo Soberano 2015 (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure
    © REUTERS/ Marco Bello TPX
    Venezuela's Deals With Russia to Remain in Place - Foreign Trade Minister
    He further specified that the deliveries of tropical fruit can become the major element of such cooperation.

    "We are talking about bananas. The largest deliveries of this fruit are provided by Ecuador, a neighboring country with a similar model of development. We are able to deliver mangoes and citrus fruit like oranges and tangerines. Russia consumes a lot of tropical fruit juice, hence there are wide opportunities for cooperation," Carlos Rafael Faría Tortosam said.

    Venezuela is also able to deliver high quality coffee and cocoa, the diplomat said.

    It is also very important for Venezuela to develop in areas where Russia is traditionally strong, such as its forest-based sector.

    "We can develop the woodworking process or manufacture of paper from wood pulp," he said.

    The diplomat also noted that Venezuela has one of the largest metal industries in Latin America.

    "We have plans for the development and expansion of the existing capabilities of this industry. In our opinion, Russia is a very good candidate for the implementation of these plans through its companies," Carlos Rafael Faría Tortosam concluded.

    Tags:
    food crisis, cooperation, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017, Carlos Rafael Faría Tortosam, Jesus Faria, Russia, Caracas, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok