Share of Foreign Investment in Russian Far East Amounts Up to 18%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The share of foreign companies investment in the Russian Far East projects is 17-18 percent of the total amount of investments, Russian Far East Development Minister Alexander Galushka said on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum in Russia’s St. Petersburg (SPIEF).

"Presently, it [the share of foreign investment] totals some 17-18 percent. Respectively, Russian private companies’ investment presently accounts for over 80 percent," Galushka told Russian NTV broadcaster on Thursday.

In mid-March, the Far East Development Ministry reported that over the past two years the region had received investments totaling $25 million.

SPIEF, which kicked off its 3-day run earlier in the day, is the key global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues that the world faces.