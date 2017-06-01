Russia-US Business Contacts Uninfluenced by Politics - RDIF CEO

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Political situation does not influence the contacts between Russian and US businesses, especially for large companies and long-term investors, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told Sputnik on Wednesday, ahead of the International Economic Forum in Russia’s St. Petersburg (SPIEF).

"There will be a separate meeting of the Russian and US businesses, in which RDIF will also take part… Whatever the political situation, large business and long-term investors are always oriented toward building strong ties and partnerships. They are trying to separate politics and business and we can see that it is, to a large extent, possible and it has results," Dmitriev said.

According to RDIF CEO, partnership in the sphere of economy and investment may be the important link for countries "looking for compromises."

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet investors from the United States, Canada and other countries during the forum.

The SPIEF, that will kick off on Thursday, is a major global platform for business representatives’ communication and discussion of crucial economic issues that the world faces. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.