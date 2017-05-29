More US Businesses to Attend SPIEF Than in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of US businesses planning to attend the upcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia will be larger compared to the previous year, with the US delegation more heavyweight, Russia's trade representative in the United States told Sputnik on Monday.

"A large number of US business leaders are planning to attend the St. Petersburg economic forum this year… Now it is getting clear that there will be more US business leaders at the SPIEF, and the delegation will be more substantial, we are expecting those organizations which could not previously attend the forum for a number of reasons," Alexander Stadnik said.

Stadnik noted that the US delegation will comprise companies, business organizations, the US-Russia Business Council and the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, adding that the event is gaining more interest year by year.

In 2016, the US State Department advised US companies against participating in the St. Petersburg economic forum due to economic and reputation risks over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict and the secession of Crimea.

The 21st annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will kick off on June 1 and last for three days. This year’s edition will be focused on bringing balance to the global economy. SPIEF 2016 was attended by more than 12,000 participants from over 130 states, including heads of state and CEOs of major international corporations.