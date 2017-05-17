US Stocks Open Lower Amid Reports Trump Requested End of FBI Probe

© REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool First Republican Congressman Raises Possibility of Trump Impeachment

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 20,846.17, a decline of 176 points from the previous day, while the Nasdaq composite lost nearly 1 percent of its gains, falling to 6,108.62.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.75 percent to open at 2381.47, down from 2390.90 at close and a high of 2404.45 on Tuesday.

Futures fell overnight, which media reports attributed to the news that US House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz asked the FBI for records it had on communications between Trump and Comey.

Trump fired Comey last week, and The New York Times reported late Tuesday that Comey kept records on a conversation in which Trump allegedly asked him to end an investigation about Flynn’s reported financial ties to Turkey and Russia.