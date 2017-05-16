Register
17:32 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing

    Dollar Dilemma: How New Silk Road Project Could Wean Eurasia Off US

    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 16323

    On Monday, an international forum devoted to the One Belt - One Road infrastructure project ended in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

    According to chief economist of the Eurasian Development Bank Yaroslav Lissovolik, the implementation of the project will help to reduce the dependence on the US dollar and increase the role of the national currencies in Eurasian countries.

    "The implementation of such a megaproject could be used to increase the role of national currencies, contribute to the de-dollarization of the countries in Eurasia and reduce their dependence on the US dollar. In addition, it could help increase the role of other currencies, especially those of emerging markets," the expert said during a conference, organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

    According to Lissovolik, the initiative could help create "new reserve currencies and strengthen the yuan as a reserve currency in international financial relations."

    "This issue is very important, because it gives a chance to partially affect the financial architecture of Eurasia," he said.

    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.
    © AFP 2017/ HOW HWEE YOUNG
    Ignorance is Bliss: Why West Keeping Mum About China's New Silk Road Initiative
    The One Belt — One Road initiative, also informally known as the New Silk Road, is a large-scale infrastructure project. The New Silk Road is believed to be one of the most ambitious economic projects of the first half of the 21st century.

    The project was proposed in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping to economically connect China with the rest of Eurasia. As its conception goes, the New Silk Road will connect the Chinese market with Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

    Related:

    New Silk Road: What to Expect From Russia's Involvement in Chinese Megaproject
    Xi: China 'Has No Intentions to Impose Its Will' on Other States Via Silk Road
    'Positive Signal'? Why China Invited N Korea to Attend Silk Road Forum
    Tags:
    finance, currency, project, New Silk Road, United States, China, Eurasia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian-Syrian Military Exercises in Syrian Tartus
    Russian-Syrian Military Exercises in Syrian Tartus
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok