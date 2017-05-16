Putin to Attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 2 - Adviser

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The 21st International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg — Russia's major business and economic event — will take place on June 1-3 with the aim to promote a mutually beneficial dialogue with the international community on key global issues concerning economy and finances.

"The official opening ceremony of the forum with the participation of the high-level guests will take place on June 1. A plenary session with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Federal Chancellor of Austria Christian Kern, set to take place on June 2, will be the central event [of the forum]," Kobyakov said.

So far, ministers of 26 countries confirmed their participation in the forum, while the total estimated number of participants, comprising entrepreneurs and representatives of various organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency, is over 5,000 people.