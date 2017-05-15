Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 72) Sputnik. © Sputnik. Vladimir Putin Addresses Participants of the Belt and Road Investment Forum in Beijing

Putin said that the internal political struggle in the US "creates nervousness in politics and economy" of a global scale.

Russia against any state acquiring nuclear weapons, Putin said, commenting on the North Korean nuclear issue. "Nuclear tests and missile tests are unacceptable. Intimidating the DPRK is unacceptable. We need to find peaceful solutions."

He said that "violent overthrows of regimes and invasions in other countries provoke an arms race."

North Korean missile launch did not present a threat to Russia, although it "has a provocative influence [on global politics]; there's nothing good in this," Putin said.

When asked whether Russia supplies Kurdish fighters with arms in Syria, Putin said that Moscow, unlike the US, doesn't do that.

Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping announced the next meeting in the Silk Road Forum format will be held in 2019.

Russia and China are cooperating in many high-tech industries, for example, in space and aircraft manufacturing, Putin said.

He said that Russia is going to supply China with high-tech engines.

The Russian president emphasized that the main area of cooperation is the energy sector, adding that Russia and China are going to work in the LNG area together.