15:46 GMT +315 May 2017
    Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a toast at the beginning of the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 14, 2017

    China Signs Deals With 68 States, Organizations During Silk Road Forum - Xi

    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    Business
    0 14941

    China signed agreements on cooperation with 68 states and organizations from around the world during the Belt and Road Forum in the Chinese capital, President Xi Jinping said Monday.

    Workers install wires on a 'Golden Bridge of Silk Road' structure on a platform outside the National Convention Center, the venue which will hold the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    New Silk Road: What to Expect From Russia's Involvement in Chinese Megaproject
    BEIJING (Sputnik) – On May 14-15, Beijing hosted a high-level forum on international cooperation within the "One Belt, One Road" strategy. The heads of 29 states and governments, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, took part in the event.

    “China signed cooperation agreements as part of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ strategy with 68 states and international organizations during the [Belt and Road] Forum [for International Cooperation],” Xi told the press conference held in the follow-up to the forum.

    In 2013, China announced its new strategy of economic development, called "One Belt, One Road," which aims to establish infrastructure in Eurasia for the creation of a trade corridor that will directly supply goods from the eastern to the western part of the continent on favorable terms.

    It encompasses two main directions of development, the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road.

    Silk Road Economic Belt, Xi Jinping, China
