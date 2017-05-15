China Signs Deals With 68 States, Organizations During Silk Road Forum - Xi

© AP Photo/ Andy Wong New Silk Road: What to Expect From Russia's Involvement in Chinese Megaproject

BEIJING (Sputnik) – On May 14-15, Beijing hosted a high-level forum on international cooperation within the "One Belt, One Road" strategy. The heads of 29 states and governments, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, took part in the event.

“China signed cooperation agreements as part of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ strategy with 68 states and international organizations during the [Belt and Road] Forum [for International Cooperation],” Xi told the press conference held in the follow-up to the forum.

In 2013, China announced its new strategy of economic development, called "One Belt, One Road," which aims to establish infrastructure in Eurasia for the creation of a trade corridor that will directly supply goods from the eastern to the western part of the continent on favorable terms.

It encompasses two main directions of development, the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road.