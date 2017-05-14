Putin: Russian-Greek Trade Turnover Surges by 80% in January-February

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tspiras on the sidelines of Belt and Road Forum in Beijing noted that Russian-Greek trade turnover has increased by 80 percent in the first two months of 2017.

"There are some positive tendencies, which are related to the turnover volume. Last year it increased by four percent, while in the first two months of this year it surged by 80 percent. The overall increase of trade turnover with the EU countries has increased by 43 percent," Putin said at the meeting with Tsipras.

The Greek prime minster in turn noted a significant progress in Russian-Greek relations, but added that a range of issues on agenda had to be discussed.

"It is very important to discuss positive tendencies in our turnover and overall situation in the region," Tsipras said.

Russia's trade relations with the European countries suffered a setback in the light of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014. The European Union blamed Russia for interfering with inner affairs of Ukraine and imposed rounds of economic sanctions against Moscow. In turn, Russia reciprocated by curbing food imports, which among others affected Greece.