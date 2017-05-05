Russian Arms Trade With US Must Uphold Country's Interests - Rosoboronexport

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The $1.1-trillion US spending bill has been approved by the US House of Representatives in March and Senate in May. It will fund the work of the federal government through September. The document kept ex-President Barack Obama's restrictions on buying Russian arms but allowed the Defense Secretary to waiver the ban in cases vital to the country's national interest.

"Rosoboronexport is ready to work with the United States in projects related to military-technical cooperation, but only when they are in line with Russian interests, which means the relevant decision by the president and the government of the country," a Rosoboronexport representative said.

The United States imposed sanctions on Rosoboronexport in September 2015 for trading with Syria and Iran as well as over the Ukrainian crisis which the US has blamed Russia for escalating. It prohibited the US defense secretary from using budget funds to enter into contract or cooperative agreements, make grants or provide loans to Rosoboronexport, its subsidiaries and some other companies.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!