Saudi Arabia Interested in Wide Range of Advanced Russian Weapons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Saudi Arabia wants to purchase a wide range of the most advanced Russian weapons, Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Alexander Fomin said Thursday at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.

"We have been working very actively during the last two and a half years. And from [the Saudi] side, we have a long list of possible procurement of the most advanced types of weapons," Fomin said during a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad Hamid Ruwaili.

The Russian official added that over the past two to three years, military cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia had intensified.

"We hope to continue the open and trustful dialogue about the whole range of points of our interest," Fomin said.

Fomin stressed that the Russian Defense Ministry intended to further develop bilateral cooperation in the defense technology sectors.

On April 26-27, the VI Moscow Conference on International Security is being held, under the auspices of Russia’s Defense Ministry. The conference focuses on international terrorism and other acute security issues pertinent to the global and regional agenda. The conference brought together defense ministers, as well as representatives of international and non-governmental organizations and military experts.

