Austrian Chancellor Kern to Take Part in St. Petersburg Economic Forum

VIENNA (Sputnik) – Kern will attend the forum that will take place in St. Petersburg on June 1-3.

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov US Representatives May Participate in St Petersburg Economic Forum Amid Sanctions

"I can confirm that the federal chancellor will visit the economic forum in St. Petersburg in early June," Moser said.

On Monday, it was reported that Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Falih was invited to take part in the forum.

The SPIEF is an annual event, dedicated to economic and business issues. It is scheduled for June 1-3 this year. Russian President Putin has repeatedly participated in the event.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!