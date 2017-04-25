DOHA (Sputnik) – Saudi Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Falih was invited to take part in the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Novak told reporters on Monday.

"Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has been invited to take part in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, it's up to him [whether to attend or not]," Novak said after arriving in Qatar's capital of Doha to participate in the session of the Russian-Qatari intergovernmental commission.

The SPIEF is an annual event, dedicated to economic and business issues. It is scheduled for June 1-3 this year. Russian President Putin has repeatedly participated in the event.

