Turkish Deputy PM Scolds IMF Growth Forecast Downgrade

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tuesday's IMF April Economic Outlook revised the 2017 Turkish GDP growth forecast from 2.9 percent down to 2.5 percent. The 2018 forecast stayed unchanged at 3.3 percent. The report noted that the Turkish economy contracted in the third quarter of 2016 in the wake of July's failed coup attempt and said growth faced downside risks from political uncertainty, security concerns and a depreciation of the lira.
"IMF predictions for the Turkish economy will be wrong again," Simsek said in his official Twitter account.
Annual rates, however, exceeded 5 percent in the second quarter and stood at over 3 percent in the last quarter, according to World Bank figures.
