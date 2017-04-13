US Tax Code Seems Fairer to Americans With Trump in Office - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Complaints over high taxes may have diminished due Trump plans to cut taxes, however, a long-term trend indicates Americans generally consider the US tax system fairer when a Republican occupies the White House as opposed to a Democrat, the poll revealed.

"Americans' perceptions of the fairness of their taxes have varied over the years, tending to be lower in years when a Democratic president was in office and higher in years when there was a Republican president," a press release explaining the poll stated.

In 2009, President Barack Obama's first year in office, 61 percent of Americans still said their taxes were fair, but by the final year of his administration, the number had declined to 50 percent, the release explained.

"The increase this year may suggest that Americans are anticipating a tax cut from Trump," the release noted.

Gallup first began asking the question in 1956, timing its annual survey with the April 15 US tax filing deadline.