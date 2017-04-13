Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    US Tax Code Seems Fairer to Americans With Trump in Office - Poll

    Business
    Some 61 percent of Americans now consider their tax burdens fair, the highest level since 2009, and one possible explanation is the presence of a Republican in the White House - President Donald Trump, according to a Gallup poll on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Complaints over high taxes may have diminished due Trump plans to cut taxes, however, a long-term trend indicates Americans generally consider the US tax system fairer when a Republican occupies the White House as opposed to a Democrat, the poll revealed.

    "Americans' perceptions of the fairness of their taxes have varied over the years, tending to be lower in years when a Democratic president was in office and higher in years when there was a Republican president," a press release explaining the poll stated.

    Deflationary Pressures Resume in US Economy as Producer Prices Slide
    In 2009, President Barack Obama's first year in office, 61 percent of Americans still said their taxes were fair, but by the final year of his administration, the number had declined to 50 percent, the release explained.

    "The increase this year may suggest that Americans are anticipating a tax cut from Trump," the release noted.

    Gallup first began asking the question in 1956, timing its annual survey with the April 15 US tax filing deadline.

      The IRS has been extremely aggressive and political under Obama. Progressive are VERY active at maximum or selective taxation and enforcement.
