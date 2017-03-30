French Total Committed to Work in Russia Despite Sanctions

SABETTA (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Pouyanne visited the northern Russian port of Sabetta to see the arrival of liquefied gas tanker Christophe de Margerie named after the former head of Total, who died in 2014.

“Christophe was the founder of our activities in Russia. That is why the company is committed to work in Russia despite the sanctions. That is a question of faith,” Pouyanne said.

He also said that it was important for the company to see the first arrival of a liquefied gas tanker to Sabetta.

De Margerie died on the night from October 20 to October 21, 2014, when his business jet crashed in Moscow’s Vnukovo after a collision with a snow removal car. De Margerie was the only passenger on board the aircraft in addition to three French crew members, who also died in the crash.

Total is one of the partners of Russia's Novatek on the Yamal LNG Project, which involves construction of facilities to supply 16.5 million metric tonnes of LNG per year from the resource base of South Tambey in Russia's Arctic Yamal Peninsula.