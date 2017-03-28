Register
10:50 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Statoil

    Norway Invests Billions to Milk Dry Old Oil Deposits

    © Photo: Trondheim Havn
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil in Turmoil (125)
    0 21 0 0

    Amid the ongoing oil crisis, Norway has decided to invest in the upgrade of existing oil fields to prolong their lifetime. The country's state-owned oil giant Statoil is poised to spend an unprecedented 20 billion NOK ($2.4bln) to extend the life of the decades-old Njord oil field.

    A worker is pictured on May 29, 2009 at the Mongstad oil refinery in western Norway, the most polluting of the country. The refinery chimneys belch out 1,7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide into the air per year, yet with the new pilot system of channeling the carbon dioxide, set for 2011, it may greatly contribute to the fight against global warming.
    © AFP 2017/ PIERRE-HENRY DESHAYES
    Norway Hopes to Resuscitate Oil Industry With Arctic Projects
    Statoil's project is to double the lifetime of the Njord oil field, which started production in 1997. During the course of the upgrade, the Njord A oil rig and the storage vessel Njord Bravo will be taken to land for a major overhaul, Norwegian Oil and Energy Minister Terje Søviknes reported.

    "It is the first time in Norwegian oil history that an oil rig has been taken to land for upgrading in order to create substantial revenues prolonging the life of the field. The project also involves huge investments, which means a lot of jobs in key Norwegian industrial environments," Terje Søviknes told the Norwegian daily Aftenposten.

    In addition to extending the lifetime of the Njord field by 20 years, the upgrade will also link existing infrastructure to that from the nearby Bauge oil field, which is located 16 kilometers from Njord. The oil and gas from the Bauge deposit will therefore be transported to the Njord rig using state-of-the-art Cap-X technology, which uses standardized and cheaper subsea solutions and is estimated to reduce costs by up to 30 percent.

    "This is yet another example of how new discoveries can be developed profitably using existing fields," Søviknes said.

    According to Statoil Executive VP Margareth Øvrum, the company also plans to extend its underwater facilities, drill new oil wells and conduct exclusive maritime operations. According to Øvrum, the new technology facilitates horizontal drilling, which will curtail the number of wells, while at the same time allowing the company to reach a larger area.

    A worker on board the Bourbon Orca tug boat looks at the sea as they prepare to unload drilling equipment for an oil in the Norwegian sea (File)
    © AFP 2017/ MARCEL MOCHET
    EU Major Oil Producer Rigs Out of Work Amid Crisis
    In recent weeks, the company Kvaerner Stord was reported to have won the 5 billion NOK ($600,000) bid to upgrade the Njord A oil rig. The storage vessel Njord Bravo is also slated for an upgrade.

    Statoil estimated the remaining resources on the Njord field at 175 million barrels of oil equivalent, and those at Bauge at 73 million barrels of oil equivalent.

    In 2016, the number of idle oil rigs in Norway has more than doubled from nine to twenty. The coming summer, half of Norway's oil rigs are expected to be out of work, according to estimates by the Norwegian Ship-owners Association. The parked rigs have left a bitter toll on the employment in the Norwegian oil industry, where at least 40,000 jobs have disappeared since 2014.

    ​Despite the ongoing slump, however, exports of oil and gas amount to approximately 47 percent of the total value of Norway's exports of goods. Oil exports have been increasing for a third consecutive year.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Oil in Turmoil (125)

    Related:

    Norway's Statoil Cherishes Teamwork With Russia More Than Sanctions Commitment
    Norway's Klondike: From Oil Capital to Unemployment Capital
    Norway's Distressed Oil Industry Relies on Russia Against Gov't's Wishes
    Norway’s Statoil CEO Says He Will Visit Russia’s St. Petersburg This Spring
    Unnerved Norwegians Ask Gov't to 'Do Something' About Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Tags:
    oil and gas, Statoil, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok