18:03 GMT +321 March 2017
    UK to Investigate Allegations on Banks Involvement in Money Laundering

    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    The UK authorities will investigate recent reports on UK banks' alleged involvement in money laundering scheme and take all necessary measures to fight money laundering and protect country's financial system, UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury (City Minister) Simon Kirby said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Guardian newspaper reported that some of the UK banks, including Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC, processed about $740 million from a money-laundering operation run by people allegedly linked to the Russian government and security services. The document seen by the newspaper revealed that some $20 billion were moved out of Russia in 2010-2014.

    "The Financial Conduct Authority and the National Crime Agency take any such allegations seriously and will investigate closely whether recent information from the Guardian newspaper regarding money laundering from Russia, or indeed any other media source, would allow the progression of an investigation," Kirby said.

    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach
    New York Regulator Fines Deutsche Bank $425 Million Over Russian 'Mirror Trades'
    Kirby stressed that the UK government wanted "financial institutions to lead the way in the global fight against money laundering."

    "The government is going to do what it takes to prevent and pursue anyone who might seek to abuse our financial system," he added.

    According to the Guardian, the obtained documents included details of around 70,000 banking transactions, including bear 2,000 that went through UK banks.

