Goldman Sachs May Move Jobs Out of London Amid Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the broadcaster, Gnodde said that the company already had banking licenses in France and Germany, but stressed that the United Kingdom would remain an important "regional hub."

"It'll be a combination of things. We'll hire people inside of Europe itself and there will be some movement," Richard Gnodde told the CNBC broadcaster, when asked if European expansion would mean moving jobs out of London or hiring new people on the continent.

Goldman Sachs' decision to relocate people may add to the rising uncertainty over the future of London's thriving financial sector now that the United Kingdom is about to leave the European Union.