Register
22:20 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    View London. (File)

    Economics of Love: Britons Spend £129 per Date, Outpacing Rest of Europe

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 32 0 0

    Amidst the Brexit-related economic turmoil, British people were spending on dates more than twice as much as their counterparts from continental Europe in 2016, having contributed to the economy almost £6 bln that year alone.

    Kristian Rouz – Love will undoubtedly save the world eventually, but Cupid starts small, having supported UK consumer spending in the tumultuous post-Brexit reality of the UK economy last year. The key UK economic indicator, driving some 79pc of GDP, gained some traction last year in part due to the average spending per date in the Albion having outperformed that in continental Europe almost twofold.

    The slump in the pound sterling’s FX rate, accelerating UK inflation and the erosion in consumer confidence have all failed to hold back British spending on romantic endeavours.

    A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Brexit in Motion: Could Article 50 Leave UK Economy in Shambles?
    According to a recent report from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), average spending per date in the UK was £129 in 2016, almost twice that of France, Italy or Germany. Meanwhile, the overall spending on dates for the past year has increased to £5.89 bln in the UK compared to £3.6 bln (and £103 per date) in 2013, and £4 bln in 2014.

    This average amount, spent by both parties going on a date, includes such expenses as transportation to the location of a romantic encounter, clothing, cosmetics, food and beverages, and entertainment, and it all contributes to the expansion of the UK economy.

    Roughly half of this money (48pc) goes to entertainment venues, such as pubs, cinemas, cafes and restaurants – some £2.8 bln of gross revenue of such venues in 2016 came in from dating, the CBR study discovered.

    However, the macroeconomic headwinds have also contributed to a shift in dating habits in the UK – many people tend to have a date in the comfort of their own home rather than going out: inflation bites and wages are rather stagnant despite the ‘full employment’ situation in the labour market.

    This nascent trend is reflected by the recent increases in cable subscriptions and take-away food and drink orders.

    In-home entertainment is “playing a part in changing the way that we date”, said Abbie Oguntade of Northern European Hub at Match, the online dating service.

    The CEBR study scrutinized the dating stories from some 9,600 people in several European nations, including 1,750 in Great Britain only.

    In Germany and France, total spending per date was equivalent to £46 in 2016, whilst in Spain, one-date expenses were £55, and £47 in Italy. In the Netherlands, an average date cost £52 in 2016, and £41 in Sweden.
    About 9pc of per-date spending in the UK covered transportation to and from the date, whilst in continental Europe, the figure was just 3pc.

    “…There is no denying that (dating) activity has a noticeable economic impact. Dating makes an essential contribution to the high street, directly helping a range of industries like retail, food and drink and entertainment,” Daniel Solomon of CEBR said.

    A detailed breakdown of typical date spending in the UK reflects the higher economic viability of dating at home rather than going out. Given the average date costs £129.30, entertainment venues would drain some £61.50 out of the date-goers’ budget, whilst eating in would cost only £8.20. Services, such as hairdressers, would cost an average £6.50, and cosmetics cost another £6.20. Clothes add some £23.50 to a date’s budget, and contraceptives contribute another £4.70, whilst gifts cost an average of £7.20.

    Related:

    Brexit in Motion: Could Article 50 Leave UK Economy in Shambles?
    Irish Economic Growth at Risk From US Tax Changes, Brexit Impact - Moody’s
    The Economic and Political Impact of Brexit on the European Union
    British Chancellor Handed Post-Brexit Vote Boost as Economy Rallies
    Tags:
    spending, economy, Europe, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok