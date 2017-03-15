Register
13:24 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Unemployment

    Labor Market Enigma: As 'Full Employment' Nears, Wages Remain Stagnant

    © Flickr/
    Business
    Get short URL
    28901

    Many high-income economies, especially the US and the UK, are mired in severe wage stagnation despite the solid labor market reports, meaning the productivity issues, work automatisation, and lack of business competitiveness are hampering the quality of life of most workers.

    US flag
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Troubled Liftoff: Improvements in US Economy Marred by Sector Discrepancies
    Kristian Rouz – Most of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, including the US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and the UK, are nearing a "full employment" situation in their respective labor markets, meaning the jobless rate is around or below 5pc. However, worker compensation in these countries has barely advanced even though the lack of capable workforce is supposed to have driven the employer willingness to increase their spending on labor in order to remain competitive by attracting top talent.

    For a number of reasons, however, this is not happening, in an unprecedented contradiction to one of the fundamental rules of market economy: scarce resources typically go up in price. Not in the case with workforce, at this time, at least, as labor productivity hinders the output capacity of enterprises from Tokyo to London to Toronto to San Francisco.

    In most advanced and high-income economies, including those mentioned above, lower unemployment has long been translating into higher salaries, more robust business investment, quicker inflation and, ultimately, stronger economic growth. Yet, positive labor market dynamics do not seem to help GDP growth, in the US and the UK, most prominently, even though the economic authorities have been reporting labor shortages and "full employment" for roughly a year already.

    "It is a mystery," Torsten Slok of Deutsche Bank AG said. "We're barely seeing any wage growth."

    In the US, jobless rate stood at 4.7pc as of early 2017, the UK reported unemployment of 4.8pc at the very end of the last year. Wage inflation, meanwhile, was 4.47pc year-on-year in January 2017 in the US, whilst the UK's average weekly earnings growth was 2.6pc in December 2016.

    Even though nominal growth in worker compensation is outpacing the inflation – 2.5pc in the US in January 2017, and 1.8pc in Great Britain, a tighter labor market would suggest even greater gains in salaries and wages, which are at this point, only dragging along the price indices in both economies.

    "I hate to say it but we may be in a new normal for wage growth," Omair Sharif of the New York branch of Societe Generale said. "Until you get productivity moving higher, it may be hard to get nominal wage growth above 3pc."

    The arrivals hall at Terminal 2 of London's Heathrow Airport
    © AP Photo/ Dave Caulkin
    EU Lawmakers Vote to Ban US Citizens From Visa-Free Travels Before Summer
    Low labor productivity is the main factor behind the lagging wage growth in the advanced economies. Even in a situation where workforce is scarce, employers are reluctant to pay more in worker compensation knowing their workforce is not doing an exceptionally good job and could be replaced with the latest achievements in automatisation or freelance outsourcing. The disposability of contemporary workforce is thus the main challenge to wage growth.

    In the US, labor productivity rose just 1pc in 2016 compared to 2.6 in 2010, according to OECD data, which means dismal low gains in output per hour worked.

    Part of the productivity puzzle that formed in the years of the post-Great Recession recovery is that the US has lost many manufacturing jobs, having instead created multiple non-competitive low-paying jobs in services and the governmental sector, where output is hard to impossible to estimate. The UK is chugging along, albeit the financial power of the Canary Wharf business hub makes labor productivity look brighter.

    A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Brexit in Motion: Could Article 50 Leave UK Economy in Shambles?
    Another reason the wages are faltering is that many employers are struggling to make ends meet on their corporate books due to unfavourable macroeconomic conditions and international trade headwinds. The US experienced a massive contraction in corporate earnings in the period of mid-2015 to late 2016, the UK is mired in the Brexit anxiety, and in both nations, only select sectors of their respective economies are feeling relatively comfortable.

    With employers hardly able to afford greater compensation for their workers, the labor market is facing a choice between bad and worse: stagnant wages or sweeping layoffs. The latter scenario would push jobless rate higher, making the case with contemporary labor market clearer, but most employers opt to keep their bloated payrolls, knowing that a smaller workforce would still not be productive enough.

    There might be another explanation to the mystery of stagnant wages in the supposedly buoyant economies. According to ShadowStats, the US unemployment rate stood at 22.5pc in early 2017, compared to the official figures of roughly 5pc, or just below 10pc of both unemployed and underemployed. Meanwhile, ShadowStats' alternate inflation estimate puts annual prices growth at 6pc compared to the official estimate of just below 2pc, rendering the wage inflation actually weaker than prices growth.

    "Inflation expectations have become exceedingly well-anchored, and, related to that, wage demands have been very tempered," Nathan Sheets of the Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics said. "It is a legacy of the low-inflation, disinflationary, and even deflationary environment we have had for the past couple of years."

    Overall, while real gains in salaries and wages are shrinking against the backdrop of the accelerating inflation both in the US and the UK, other nations that face similar issues, such and Japan and Germany, might improve the situation due to their foreign trade surpluses that generally contribute to higher worker compensation. Both the US and the UK have yet to overcome their balance sheet deficits, while trying to overhaul their respective labor markets in order to boost productivity by finding the new sources of growth, such as the revitalization of infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

    Related:

    Eurozone Unemployment Rate in November 2016 Lowest in 7 Years - Eurostat
    US Adds 156,000 Jobs in December, Unemployment Increases Slightly
    Unemployment Rate in Germany Down to 6.1%
    Tags:
    labor, unemployment rate, Deutsche Bank AG, Japan, Germany, Canada, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      l.
      just a question of time....wait another year and central banks will regret what they have done. Sorry, not central banks but ....
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok