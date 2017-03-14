Register
07:04 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Matthew, a liquefied natural gas tanker, unloads its cargo of 33 million gallons of LNG in Everett

    Ex-US Official: LNG Development Will Continue to Grow Under Trump Administration

    © AP Photo/ Lawrence Jackson
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 6 0 0

    The development of LNG (liquefied natural gas) will continue to advance under the administration of US President Donald Trump while the country will also increase its exports, former US Assistant Secretary of Energy Chuck McConnell told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McConnell stated that LNG will be exported to both Europe and Asia.

    “Under this administration, LNG development will continue to grow. It is incredibly important for our future,” McConnell said. “I think the exporting of that not just in Europe but especially to Asia will be incredibly important going forward. I think it will increase.”

    In February, the US Energy Information Administration said that constant increases in US natural gas production combined with the expansion of LNG terminals will likely make the United States a net exporter in 2017.

    “We will be making more, we are going to have more. We are making more investment here to put in the liquefaction, build the terminals, we are permitting off terminals for exports,” McConnell noted. “The global market wants gas. And so I think competition in terms of bringing oil, and especially gas, globally is something that the US will be participating.”

    The former official pointed out, however, that the LNG price will be higher than of pipeline gas.

    Oil
    © Flickr/ olle svensson
    US to Boost Oil Exports Under Trump, Western Europe Obvious Target - Ex-Official
    “When you take gas out of the ground, liquefy it, transport it half way around the world, regasify it and put it in, it’s not as competitive as pipeline gas. It never will be,” he said. “As you look around the world, where people have an option of getting pipeline deliveries or liquid deliveries, it will always be a compelling choice to choose pipeline gas, unless the pipeline gas supplier is not reliable or chooses to charge too much for the product, or is an unstable provider.”

    US Energy Association Executive Barry Worthington told Sputnik earlier in March that the United States plans to construct at least 24 liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals in the near future, with two expected this year.

    Currently, the United States has one major terminal that was finalized in 2016. The Sabine Pass LNG terminal, owned by Cheniere Energy Inc., is located on the border between the states of Texas and Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico.

    Related:

    Russian PM Urges EAEU Partners Not to Calculate Gas Prices
    Situation With Gas Stocks at Ukraine's Storages Under Control
    EU Commission Aware of Russian Concern Over Lack of Gas at Ukrainian Storages
    Tags:
    exports, liquified gas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok