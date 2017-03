© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Gazprom Neft to Set New Dividend Per Share Record in 2016 – Deputy Chief

HOUSTON (Sputnik) — Russia's Gazprom Neft company plans to present a preliminary plan of development of two Iranian oil and gas fields — Shangule and Cheshmeh Khosh — in April, while the final plan is expected to be presented by late July, Gazprom Neft First Deputy CEO Vadim Yakovlev said.

"We have signed a memorandum on fields and the terms have been determined. In April we must present a preliminary plan and the final one is expected to be presented in late July," Yakovlev told reporters on the sidelines of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

In December, the Russian Energy Ministry said that Gazprom Neft had signed an agreement with the National Iranian Oil Company on development of these two fields in the country.