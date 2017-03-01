Moldovan President Hopes for Swift Decision on Access to Russian Market

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — A commission from Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor is expected to arrive in Moldova in two weeks to negotiate on a list of companies supplying fruit and vegetables, Dodon specified.

"We will discuss the issues of introducing Moldovan products to the Russian market… A decision on Moldovan wine products' access to Russia will be adopted by the end of this week," Dodon said at a briefing.

The economic relations between Moscow and Chisinau grew tense in summer 2014 after the Moldovan parliament ratified the Association Agreement with the European Union, a treaty which stipulates a free flow of the EU goods to the Moldovan market. In response, Russia imposed a ban on a number of Moldovan import items over concerns that Moldova would re-export EU goods to the Russian market.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who assumed office on December 23, 2016, stressed the need to improve Chisinau's relations with Moscow during his election campaign, especially in the economic sphere.