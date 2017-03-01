Moldovan President Hopes for Swift Decision on Access to Russian Market

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — A commission from Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor is expected to arrive in Moldova in two weeks to negotiate on a list of companies supplying fruit and vegetables, Dodon specified.
"We will discuss the issues of introducing Moldovan products to the Russian market… A decision on Moldovan wine products' access to Russia will be adopted by the end of this week," Dodon said at a briefing.
Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who assumed office on December 23, 2016, stressed the need to improve Chisinau's relations with Moscow during his election campaign, especially in the economic sphere.
