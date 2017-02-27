Register
11:56 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Bandar Abbas, Iran

    New Energy Project Proves 'Unprecedented Level of Trust' Between Russia, Iran

    © Photo: alirezaseydabady
    Business
    Get short URL
    560784

    Last week, Russia and Iran launched the construction of the Sirik 1.4-gigawatt thermal nuclear plan in the city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. The opening ceremony was attended by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

    Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi
    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Russia, Iran Agree on Joint Production of Nuclear Fuel
    In mid-December 2016 Russian company Technopromexport and an Iranian holding company signed an agreement on the construction of a thermal power plant (TPP) in Iran.

    The construction is expected to take four and a half years. The deal includes four 350-megawatt energy blocks and a desalting facility with a daily capacity of 200,000 cubic meters.

    Funds for construction will be provided within the framework of a €1.2 billion ($1.27 billion) export loan extended by Moscow to Tehran for five years.

    According to an agreement signed in July 2016, Russia is expected to provide a loan to fund 85 percent of the construction costs, while the rest will be provided by Iran.

    According to Iranian political analyst and commentator Sajjad Tayeri, there is no reason to be concerned about the project’s future since Iran is very confident in cooperation with Russia.

    "Let’s recall the Bushehr nuclear power plant built by Russian partners. This project puts mutual confidence to an unprecedented level," Tayeri told Sputnik Persian.

    Iranian Senior Vice-President on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, Ayatollah Gholam Ali Safaei Bushehri, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's representative in Bushehr province, center bottom, breaks ground in a ceremony to begin building Iran's second nuclear power plant in the southern port city of Bushehr, Iran
    © AP Photo/ Iranian Senior Vice-President's Office
    Iran Transfers to Russia 1st Tranche to Finance Bushehr NPP 2nd Stage Project
    The expert continued that after the nuclear deal was reached many European and Asian countries has expressed interest to work with Iran.

    Iran and the six international mediators reached an agreement on July 14, 2015 on the settlement of the long-term Iranian nuclear problem. The milestone deal was followed by the removal of international sanctions against Tehran. 

    In 2016, Iran began to compensate losses in trade and economic ties, after years of sanctions. Foreign investments play the key role in developing the Iranian economy. According to estimates obtained by Sputnik, Tehran will need nearly $500 billion in the coming five to seven years.

    "Russia pioneered the investment trend because previously it had already had a productive cooperation experience with Iran. During the period of sanctions, many countries lost Tehran’s trust. However, Russia supported Iran in the UN Security Council. Since Moscow and Tehran has developed energy partnership, Moscow was the first to reach a major deal to build a thermal power plant in Iran," Tayeri pointed out.

    President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, right, and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani at the welcome ceremony for the leaders of the invited states
    Host photo agency
    What to Expect From Russia-Iran Free Trade Deal
    The expert underscored that the Sirik TPP is not only aimed at resolving energy problems in the province of Hormozgan, but is also strategically important.

    "This is a vivid example for other partners. Russia wants to show that it has long been a reliable partner for Iran and will continue to be committed to this cooperation. This is an example for other countries that obligations should not be violated. We’re seeing now that some of our partners have changed their rhetoric since the nuclear deal was signed," he said.

    Moreover, Iran-Russia cooperation proves that Tehran is a reliable destination for investments in the Middle East, according to Tayeri.

    "This is why if a country wants to cooperate and places bets on Iran it will never lose. It could also win political gains from such cooperation, including boosting ties and mutual trust. In terms of economic and political cooperation with Iran, Russia has better prospects than other countries," he concluded.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Iran to Sell Russia 1.5 Mln Barrels of Oil in Exchange for Technology, Services
    Russia, Iran Begin Construction of Thermal Power Plant in Islamic Republic
    Iran Strives for Strategic Partnership With Russia - Iran's Parl't Chair
    Russia-Iran Ties to Stay Unaffected by External Circumstances – Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    energy, sanctions, cooperation, investment, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      The Iranians have not considered what happens if berezovsky is back in power in Russia? It appears it has taken over at Sputnik too !!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Ayelyah
      very heartwarming with the new coming through, moving together and from a higher vantage point
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      co-operation is usually for the good.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok