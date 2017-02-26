Construction, Transportation May Become Russia Economy Main Drivers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He also added that the business activity was gradually recovering.

"As regards growth drivers, they can be presented, in particular, by the driving force industries that are developing faster than others and are characterized by a significant multiplier effect. Such industries include construction and transport sectors, a special attention should also be paid to the spheres of education, information technology, research and development," Katyrin said.

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov German Businesses Optimistic About Russian Economy in 2017 - Poll

He added that the Russian economy required structural reforms, in particular, modernization of the tax system, improvement of the regulatory and supervisory activities, as well as implementation of the policy of import substitution and rising effectiveness of development institutions.

"In my opinion, the main task is to support positive trends and positive attitude of the business, and to do this, it is necessary to have, first of all, predictable conditions of its work," he said ahead of the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi set for February 27-28.

According to Katyrin's forecasts, the Russian economy would see growth in 2017. He added than in the medium term the economy would reach at least the level of world's average growth, while it was likely to exceed this rate.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a non-governmental non-profit organization, representing interests of small, medium and large businesses.