US Adults Split Over Trump's Claim NAFTA 'Worst Trade Deal in History'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Forty-eight percent said NAFTA has been good for the country, while 46 percent said it is has been bad, a press release with the poll explained.
"While President Donald Trump has called the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) the ‘worst trade deal in history,’ Americans are split," a press release accompanying the poll stated.
The release noted that Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders,’ whose campaign for the presidency matched Trump in its criticism of NAFTA, had little impact on younger voters who overwhelmingly backed Sanders.
