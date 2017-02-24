US Adults Split Over Trump's Claim NAFTA 'Worst Trade Deal in History'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Forty-eight percent said NAFTA has been good for the country, while 46 percent said it is has been bad, a press release with the poll explained.

"While President Donald Trump has called the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) the ‘worst trade deal in history,’ Americans are split," a press release accompanying the poll stated.

The poll also revealed strong support for NAFTA among younger voters aged 18-29, with 73 percent saying the trade deal has benefitted the United States — the highest level of support among any age group.

The release noted that Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders,’ whose campaign for the presidency matched Trump in its criticism of NAFTA, had little impact on younger voters who overwhelmingly backed Sanders.