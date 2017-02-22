Register
21:12 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Money

    US Federal Reserve Considers Earlier Rate Hike as Inflation Expectations Rise

    © Flickr/ borman818
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 185421

    Amid the fairly optimistic recent macroeconomic data, the US Federal Reserve might raise rates sooner than previously expected, and also commence a substantial effort to decrease its currently bloated balance sheet.

    Kristian Rouz – The US Federal Reserve may increase base borrowing costs as early as next month, as US inflation has gained momentum in anticipation of the Trump administration's proposed fiscal stimulus and protectionist trade measures.

    A view of the Federal Reserve
    © AFP 2016/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US Fed Signals Rate Hikes Will Happen Sooner, in Line With Trump's Agenda
    Previously, the Fed announced they would hike rates twice this year, and earlier predictions suggested that the soonest the regulator could lift rates would be in June. However, the recent macroeconomic data support an earlier rate hike happening, in March or May.

    While the Donald Trump administration has yet to clarify the nature of its plans for tax cuts and increased infrastructure investment, the recent pickup in US business activity and consumer sentiment suggest that inflation might hit the Fed’s 2-percent target by the end of February. That means the Fed would be more inclined to move rates in March, and allows for a total of three interest rate hikes this year.

    A quicker pace of monetary tightening would render dollar-denominated liquidity dearer in international markets, and domestic US credit more expensive as well, potentially helping stave off the alarming trends in mounting US household indebtedness.

    "I think we've made very good progress on both [U.S. maximum employment and price stability]: Inflation's not quite back up to 2 percent, but it's moving up and the forecast says that's going to continue. And from my point of view, from what the monetary policy tool can do, we're at full employment," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday.

    A view of the Federal Reserve
    © AFP 2016/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    For Once, the Fed Gets It Right: US Inflation Extends Gains as Job Market Tightens
    Mester also said, however, that the Fed are awaiting official announcements from the Trump administration regarding their fiscal stimulus program in order to properly assess the potential effects of earlier rate hikes.

    Another concern for the Fed is its balance sheet, which has ballooned to roughly $4.5 trnl from just below $1 trln during former President Obama's eight years in office. The regulator is adamant that it will start decreasing its balance sheet in the near-term, meaning a likely slide in the value of the US Treasury bonds and higher natural interest rates.

    The most recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting was held on the January 31 –  February 1, and the central bank left the rates unchanged at 0.5-0.75pc due to the uncertainties of both US economic growth and the policies of the new White House administration. At this point, there is much more confidence in Trump in the open market, which makes the case for the Fed fund rate increases more solid.

    “The (latest FOMC meeting) statement was un-nourishing, which whets the appetite for more on the Fed’s view of fiscal policy, financial excesses, the timing of balance sheet reduction, and the evolution of inflation,” Carl Tannenbaum of Chicago-based Northern Trust said.

    The massive $4.5-trillion Fed balance sheet, accumulated via the bond-buying program, intact in 2009-2014, might become the subject of more Fed policymaker scrutiny. The White House has repeatedly expressed concern regarding the Fed’s excessive asset-ownership, which limits the central bank’s regulatory capabilities.

    Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Yellen Says Trump Should Focus on Long-Term Growth Objectives, Will Help
    Previously, Janet Yellen only hinted the Fed might raise borrowing costs in March, depending on the macroeconomic data, and that two more rate hikes would ensue. 

    However, the markets might not be ready for an earlier rate hike as the so-called ‘excess reserves’, held by market participants in order to mitigate the risks, stemming from the political transition uncertainties, have increased this year. Whereas throughout 2015 and 2016 the Fed had undertaken a substantial effort to lower the volume of ‘excess reserves’ in order to lower collaterals, the open market inevitably suffers when rate hikes occur.

    This makes a spring rate hike a riskier endeavor, which, however, perfectly lines up with the Trump administration’s economic policy agenda, aimed at consciously boosting market volatility in order to increase the profitability of open market transactions.

    The upcoming FOMC meetings are scheduled for March 14-15, May 2-3, and June 13-14, and the marked-implied odds of a rate hike at each of these meetings are currently 30pc, 50pc, and 70pc, respectively. 

    Related:

    US Fed Signals Rate Hikes Will Happen Sooner, in Line With Trump's Agenda
    Germany in Shock as US Tennis Plays Nazi-Era Anthem at Fed Cup Match
    US Real Estate Under Pressure as Fed Prepares to Stop Mortgage Reinvestments
    Fed Needs to Be Independent to Help US Society Become Fairer - Trump's Adviser
    Tags:
    inflation, rate hike, US Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok