US, China to Develop More Balanced Economic Relationship - Treasury Secretary

"In each of these calls, Secretary Mnuchin underscored that he looked forward to fostering strong US-China engagement during his tenure," the release stated. "The Secretary emphasized the importance of achieving a more balanced bilateral economic relationship going forward."
Mnuchin committed to working with China on economic, financial, trade, investment and illicit finance issues and noted that leadership by both nations would benefit the global economy.
Earlier on Friday, Wang, who met with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, said China would engage with the United States to promote global stability and prosperity.
