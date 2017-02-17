US, China to Develop More Balanced Economic Relationship - Treasury Secretary

© AFP 2016/ JONATHAN ERNST Trump Faces Difficult Relationship With China on Economic, Security Issues

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, Minister of the Office of the Central Leading Group on Financial and Economic Affairs Liu He, People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan and Chinese Minister of Finance Xiao Jie.

"In each of these calls, Secretary Mnuchin underscored that he looked forward to fostering strong US-China engagement during his tenure," the release stated. "The Secretary emphasized the importance of achieving a more balanced bilateral economic relationship going forward."

Mnuchin committed to working with China on economic, financial, trade, investment and illicit finance issues and noted that leadership by both nations would benefit the global economy.

Earlier on Friday, Wang, who met with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, said China would engage with the United States to promote global stability and prosperity.