Russian Ruble to Weaken, Then Stabilize in Foreseeable Future - Economy Minister

NOVO-OGARYOVO (Moscow Region), (Sputnik) — Commenting on the ruble's latest upward surge, trading as low as 58 rubles against the US dollar this week for the first time since mid-2015, Oreshkin said the government saw the trend as short-term and therefore did not plan drastic policy changes.

"In general, we expect that in the near future there will be a certain weakening of the ruble, and then its stabilization," Oreshkin told reporters.

The government would react promptly in the event of the Russian currency's further upward movement, the minister said. He added that Russia's economic trends discussed with Putin, based on January indicators, were showing positive signs.

"Inflation, on the contrary, we see that it is declining than expected by the government and by the Central Bank. That is good news," Oreshkin said.