'Too Early' to Speak of Consequences of US Withdrawal From TPP - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On January 23, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the TPP, fulfilling his campaign pledges.

Trump has not been in favor of the free trade agreement between Washington and 11 other Pacific-Rim states and has repeatedly voiced the necessity to replace multilateral agreements by bilateral deals that would be more beneficial for the United States.

"At this stage it is difficult to speak of the effect on the economies of these countries that derailment in implementation of this format could have," Director of the ministry's Third Asian Department Lyudmila Vorobyova said.

Earlier, Moscow has repeatedly voiced concerned over the secrecy of the TPP deal.