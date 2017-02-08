US Corporate Debt to Reach Record-Breaking $2 Trillion in 5 Years - Moody’s

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US investment-grade non-financial companies have approximately $944 billion in bonds due in 2017-2021, with 31 percent of debt in the telecommunications, technology and media sector.
"Five-year speculative-grade refunding needs have reached a new high, breaking the $1 trillion mark," Moody’s Senior Analyst Tiina Siilaberg said in the release.
Siilaberg said the majority of US investment-grade companies should be able to manage their refunding risk over the next five years.
The US energy sector could face challenges and accounts for about $117 billion of the debt maturing by 2021.
