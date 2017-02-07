Putin Signs Law on Ratifying Deal With Ankara on Turkish Stream Gas Pipeline

Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement in October 2016 envisioning the construction of two underwater legs of the gas pipeline in the Black Sea. The annual capacity of each leg is estimated to reach 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Pipe-laying work for the Turkish Stream is expected to begin in 2017 and end in late 2019.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete What will Turkey demand from Russia in return? S-400? Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete You cannot trust the zionist, tukish gouverment...!! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Bravo Russia Bravo Turkey !!! If two are partners in the economy there will be more peace !!!
FeEisi
Seeing Turkey's behavior with Incirlik airport (mainly motivate over the Kurds) will the same happen with the pipeline? Turkey maybe the new 'Ukraine' holding Europe 'hostage'. #MAGA
apollo9
tobi.gelando