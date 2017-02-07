Putin Signs Law on Ratifying Deal With Ankara on Turkish Stream Gas Pipeline

The lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, ratified the agreement on January 20 , while the upper house, the Federation Council, ratified the document on February 1

Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement in October 2016 envisioning the construction of two underwater legs of the gas pipeline in the Black Sea. The annual capacity of each leg is estimated to reach 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Pipe-laying work for the Turkish Stream is expected to begin in 2017 and end in late 2019.