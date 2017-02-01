Register
    Turkish Stream pipeline

    Russian Upper House Ratifies Turkish Stream Pipeline Agreement With Turkey

    © Photo: turkstream.info
    Russia's upper house of parliament, the Council of the Federation, ratified on Wednesday an agreement with Turkey on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

    Pipes for the TurkStream Offshore Pipeline are stored at ports on the coast of the Black Sea
    © Photo: TurkStream
    Turkish Stream to Benefit Russia, Turkey, Europe – Top Turkish Lawmaker
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The lower house, the State Duma, ratified the agreement on January 20, while Turkey’s Grand National Assembly ratified the deal on December 2, 2016.

    The Turkish Stream project was announced in late 2014 by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his state visit to Turkey. The intergovernmental agreement envisioning the construction of two underwater legs of the gas pipeline in the Black Sea was signed in October 2016. The annual capacity of each leg is estimated to reach 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Pipe-laying work for the Turkish Stream is expected to begin in 2017 and end in late 2019.

    The pipeline will run beneath the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and continue to a hub on the Turkish-Greek border, from where the gas could be transferred to Southern Europe. Russia's energy company Gazprom will own rights for both underwater legs of the pipeline, while the land stretch of the first leg will be owned by the Turkish customers and the land stretch of the second leg will be controlled by a joint venture.

