Register
17:53 GMT +330 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Bank of America building is shown in Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014.

    Toxic: US Private Banks to Seek Exit From Mortgage Segment Led by Citi

    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 910

    Citigroup is exiting its mortgage business, a precedent which could be potentially followed by other banks as both Wells Fargo and Bank of America earlier reported declines in mortgage applications, whilst Wells Fargo’s mortgage servicing rights (MSR) declined in value after the Fed interest rate hikes.

    Kristian Rouz – Amidst the crash in mortgage applications in the US, fuelled by the Federal Reserve’s tightening credit policies and the central bank's predicted withdrawal from mortgage reinvestment, Citigroup announced it would exit the mortgage servicing business by late 2018. This might set a precedent for other lenders, big and small, as both Wells Fargo and Bank of America are expecting lower mortgage revenues.

    An unintended consequence of the US banking law that followed the 2007 Great Recession is that local banks no longer make loans to neighborhood business
    © Flickr/ 401(K) 2012
    Trump Plans Making Resumption of Private Bank Loans to US Entrepreneurs Possible
    As the wall of 10-year commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) expiries is approaching this year, home loans are becoming a less appealing business as consumption patterns suggest less demand and greater private indebtedness concerns.

    Citigroup Inc. announced they have concluded a sale agreement of mortgage servicing rights on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac-originated loans with New Residential Mortgage LLC on Monday. The total value of the deal is $97 bln. Citi’s remaining home loans will be serviced by Cenlar FSB, and the rights will be handed over sometime in early 2018.

    New Residential Mortgage LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is a subsidiary of New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust and a mortgage operator, which is also a subsidiary of Newcastle Investment Corp. Newcastle, in turn, is externally managed by Fortress Investment Group LLC. Fortress Investment is a hedge fund with $70.2 bln worth of assets in private equity, liquid hedge funds and debt.

    Meanwhile, Cenlar is the US leading loan-servicing provider, focusing of cost and risk mitigation and ensuring best performance of the debt.

    All that said, Citi, one of the world’s largest lenders, is exiting the mortgage business, relegating its home loans to the enterprises focusing on the ownership and management of more volatile assets. During the 2008-2009 crisis, for example, Fortress was one of the worst hit US companies due to their risk exposure.

    “The strategic action is intended to simplify CitiMortgage’s operations, reduce expenses and improve returns on capital,” Citi said.

    The fact that a major lender is selling part of its business to debt management companies might stem from concerns over consumer debt servicing and the rising debt delinquency in the US. Mortgage servicing companies focus on collecting debt payments on home loans, and handling mortgage foreclosures.

    Another concern for Citi is that the US government has recently discovered the bank misled mortgage borrowers on several occasions. Citi had to pay $28.8 mln in court to settle claims. Besides, managing mortgage debt is becoming increasingly costly as more borrowers are unable to service their obligations, while the regulatory interference makes the process of debt management more complicated.

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission building, Friday, June 19, 2015, in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US Securities And Exchange Commission Hits Citigroup With $7Mln Fine for Failing to Report Trades
    In late 2016, Citi ha some $1.6 bln worth of mortgage-servicing rights compared to that of $6.5 bln in late 2009, meaning mortgage business has hardly become more popular among lenders since the mortgage bust of the past decade. Citi extracted only $371 mln in mortgage servicing revenues in 2016 in the first three quarters of 2016 compared to that of $416 mln during the same period of 2015.

    Meanwhile, another prominent player in the mortgage business, Walter Investment Management Corp., announced they would exit the reverse mortgage origination segment. The reasons are similar: the business is no longer profitable. In 2016, Walter reported greater net losses from reverse mortgages.

    Another sign of mortgage deterioration is that Wells Fargo, the US' largest mortgage originator, posted worse-than-expected 4Q16 results due to weak mortgage activity. In Q4, Wells Fargo’s mortgage servicing unit posted earnings below $200 mln the second time since 2008, mainly because the Fed rate hike decimated the bank’s mortgage servicing rights. In 4Q15, Wells Fargo’s mortgage revenues were $730 mln.

    In addition, the Fed is planning two more rate hikes in 2017, and is poised to stop mortgage reinvestment sometime in 2018, mortgage servicing rights (MSR) will further drop in value, maybe dramatically, and the yields on MSR hedge instruments could skyrocket.

    That is how you spot a toxic asset in the market.

    Tags:
    mortgage, loans, private banking, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citigroup, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok