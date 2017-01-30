Russia's Kalashnikov to Create 1,700 Jobs in 2017 Amid Export Orders Surge

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s famed small arms maker Kalashnikov Concern, part of the state corporation Rostec, will increase its staff by at least 30 percent by creating 1,700 new jobs in 2017 amid the surge in export orders, the company's press service said Monday.

"The Kalashnikov Concern… will create 1,700 new jobs this year and thus will increase its core staff and support staff by at least 30 percent amid the growing number of export orders," the press release reads.

The concern will start working in three shifts, the press service added.

The list of new employees will include adjusters, grinders, toolmakers, millers, press operators, machine operators and others, according to the press service.

The Kalashnikov Concern was created in 2013 in the merger of two Soviet-era plants, Izhmash and Izhevsk Mechanical Plant, becoming Russia’s largest producer of rifles and other weaponry.

The company sells civilian firearms and combat weapons in over 25 countries, including in Europe, Africa and Asia.