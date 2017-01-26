IMF Calls for Closer Trade Integration Amid US Withdrawal From TPP

"It is really up to the countries that are involved to move this issue forward. What we would like to see is that all countries look for path to closer trade integration," Murray told reporters when asked to comment on the United States’ withdrawal from the deal.
Trump has not been in favor of the free trade agreement between Washington and 11 other Pacific-Rim states and has repeatedly voiced the necessity to replace multilateral agreements by bilateral deals that would be more beneficial for the United States.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete IMF should be abolished Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The IMF is a noose around the neck of anyone who believes in the enterprise system. The free trade programs have too many trade deficits connected to them. Without "payments in full",. there is not a free lunch either. The problem is, that a $6 dollar meal is now a $75 one when the IMF is involved. You cannot sustain that kind of unfixed budget for very long without foreclosures on the horizon coming due today. NO FREE TRADES! It puts everyone on a pay as you go instead of a few determining what, and if, you can buy.
