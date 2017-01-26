IMF Calls for Closer Trade Integration Amid US Withdrawal From TPP

© AP Photo/ Ahmed Omar US Exit From TPP May Bring Latin America Closer to China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the TPP, fulfilling his campaign pledges.

"It is really up to the countries that are involved to move this issue forward. What we would like to see is that all countries look for path to closer trade integration," Murray told reporters when asked to comment on the United States’ withdrawal from the deal.

Trump has not been in favor of the free trade agreement between Washington and 11 other Pacific-Rim states and has repeatedly voiced the necessity to replace multilateral agreements by bilateral deals that would be more beneficial for the United States.