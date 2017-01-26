Register
12:16 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    People walk past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the Wall Street in New York

    Dow Breaks Through 20,000: Corporate Recovery or Cash-Out Time?

    © AFP 2016/ JEWEL SAMAD
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 65 0 0

    The main US stock index posted its all-time highest, passing the psychological threshold of 20,000, but any celebration in this regard would be rather premature.

    This file photo taken on January 07, 2016 shows a street sign at the corner of Wall and Broad Street across from the New York Stock Exchange
    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Dow Jones Industrial Average Closes Above 20,000 First Time in History
    Kristian Rouz – On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index posted its record highest at above 20,000 points amidst the optimism spreading across the US corporate sector, where earnings seem to have started a recovery after a dismal past year-and-a-half. The stock market cheer draws support from the anticipated tax cuts and infrastructure spending as promised by the new White House administration, as well as the ongoing normalization in the US Federal Reserve's monetary policies.

    Yet, the Dow's surge might be short-lived should the real economy fail to perform accordingly. The 4Q16 growth figures are due on Friday, January 27, and, most likely, the US GDP grew about 2.2pc for the past year, well below earlier projections of above 3pc. The GDP expansion, however, might have been spurred by the election of Donald Trump as US President, resulting in higher consumer confidence, yet, there are insufficient macro data that would allow to determine whether the stock market gains have a solid footing in the form of a robust economy.

    US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, October 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Perestroika is Back: US Economy Falters as Trump Prepares to Rebuild America
    The equity market is currently driven by the robust gains in the tech and financial sectors, whilst the aerospace enterprise Boeing Co. posted its best stock rally in three months. The White House's decisive approach to reforming the US domestic policies, directly affecting the pace of economic growth, reassured investors of better opportunities to be found in more volatile assets. Subsequently, safe havens fell in demand, with benchmark US Treasury yield advancing above 2.50pc.

    "With a swift move towards signing executive orders, coupled with underlying positive economic data, clarity has begun to hit the headlines, and all the US indexes are celebrating," Quincy Krosby of Prudential Financial Inc. said. "Clarity is the markets' oxygen."

    However, the massive advance of the Dow to roughly 200 points above its past record highest posted in 2009, bears some alarming signs. As investor demand for equities soars, it might pass the point of overheating, where the abundance of cash inflow results in a flash crash in the stock market.

    President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Hershey, Pa.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Overpriced: Trump Wipes $24.6 Bln Off Drug and Biotech Stocks in 20 Minutes
    The main concern is the arrival of retail investors, who might not have bought stock in the past couple of years due to the significant stock market volatility in 2015-2016. Now that this category of investors is seeing lucrative equity market opportunities, the speculative capital they are bringing is undermining a healthy market expansion, rendering the overall situation quite toxic.

    "Once retail comes in, that's the time to get out." – Michael Purves of Weeden & Co. said. Another concern is, after the negligible GDP expansion in the first two quarters of 2016, the Dow might have been already overvalued by 15-20pc, particularly so, given the declines in corporate earnings during the same period. The post-election stock market gains are simply stemming from the higher market confidence of Trump and his proposed policies. Still, there is little to show for it, as Trump has only started his presidential term.

    Meanwhile, the US dollar declined against the basket of its peers despite the optimism surrounding corporate earnings and the stock market situation. This is an indication of lower confidence of the US economy amongst foreign investors, and is also a fair warning to stock investors: don't be overexcited about the Dow.

    "The problem that the greenback is having right now is twofold – first, Trump has been talking down the currency and second, his policies make foreign investors nervous," Kathy Lien of BK Asset Management said. "Until the market comes to terms with the risk/benefits of Trump policy, the dollar may have a tough time mimicking the one-way moves in stocks and bonds."

    The upcoming economic reform, meanwhile, supported by the massive fiscal stimulus, will inevitably produce greater volatility in the market. Particularly so, when the Trump administration will enact its planned protectionist tariffs or "border tax" – many companies will take time to evaluate the likely effects of such a move. This means the stock market will take a blow, and the current expansion is hardly a sustainable one.

    "Hedge on any potential downdraft in the stock market," Rich Weiss of Los Angeles-based American Century Investments said.

    Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Weighing the Mnuchin Factor: Dollar Might Be Heading for Devaluation
    While it is not yet the time to cash out on the recent gains, it is not the time to celebrate either. Friday's report on 4Q16 GDP might reverse the gains should the numbers undershoot the expectations.

    Also, albeit corporate profits have slightly recovered after Trump's election, supported by the slight devaluation of the dollar and the recovery in oil prices, the overall economic situation is very volatile. Market participants are prone to turn bearish and defensive should even a minor disturbance occur, and Trump's plan for economic reform is a rather significant disruptive factor.

    Related:

    US Stock Index Futures Down 5% as Trump Leads in US Elections
    Time for Investors to Cash Out as European Banking Crisis Looms
    Tags:
    corporations, Dow Jones Industrials Average Index, GDP, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok