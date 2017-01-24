McCain Warns Trump: US Exit From TPP Puts China in Asia’s Economic Driver Seat

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When issuing an executive order withdrawing the United States from the TPP, Trump cited concerns that poorly negotiated multilateral trade deals often give US companies incentives to move factories overseas in search of lower labor costs and lower taxes.
"My concern is that we consign the Asia-Pacific region to China," McCain told CBS. "They have now a very significant economic role, where 60 percent of the world's economy is in the Asia-Pacific region, and we are stepping back."
McCain elaborated on fears expressed by several Republicans that Trump’s shift in US trade policy will deny US workers the so-called "level playing field" that the TPP would have achieved — a framework in which American workers can compete with any nation.
Both Trump and Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton had vowed to reject the TPP, a deal that former US President Barack Obama supported.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What McCain means but fails to explain that Americans must lower there wages and conditions to other Asian standards who have a vastly different economic cycle and can exist comfortably on a 1/8 of western standard wage.
ivanwa88
Which was Hitlers destroyed dream to reduce the worlds labour to poverty standards to boost business wealth.
Conversely Trump wants Americans to set there level conversant with proper living standards unlike the current situation where millions work but live on streets as they cannot afford rent or home ownership.
McCain is not in the slightest interested in delivering proper living standards back to Americans and as such is acting in a treasonous manner to Trumps manifesto and election promises.
Surely it is time McCain resigned before further damaging Trumps mandate given to him by the American people.