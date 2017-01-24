Register
19:18 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US Senator John McCain attends a news conference at the Benjamin Franklin Library in Mexico City, Mexico December 20, 2016.

    McCain Warns Trump: US Exit From TPP Puts China in Asia’s Economic Driver Seat

    © REUTERS/ Henry Romero
    Business
    Get short URL
    17711

    President Donald Trump’s order to withdraw the United States from the proposed 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade deal will eventually cede US economic dominance in the Asia-Pacific Region, US Senator John McCain warned on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — When issuing an executive order withdrawing the United States from the TPP, Trump cited concerns that poorly negotiated multilateral trade deals often give US companies incentives to move factories overseas in search of lower labor costs and lower taxes.

    "My concern is that we consign the Asia-Pacific region to China," McCain told CBS. "They have now a very significant economic role, where 60 percent of the world's economy is in the Asia-Pacific region, and we are stepping back."

    Senator John McCain
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
    'Troubling Signal': McCain Slams Trump's Decision to Withdraw From TPP
    Instead, Trump explained, the United States would attempt to negotiate bilateral deals with 11 other TPP nations with the goal of protecting American jobs.

    McCain elaborated on fears expressed by several Republicans that Trump’s shift in US trade policy will deny US workers the so-called "level playing field" that the TPP would have achieved — a framework in which American workers can compete with any nation.

    Both Trump and Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton had vowed to reject the TPP, a deal that former US President Barack Obama supported.

    Related:

    Impact of TPP's Demise on China, Japan and Regional Security
    'China Will Expand Influence': TPP Countries Look for Post-US Trade Deal
    Japan Rejects Australian Proposal to Push Ahead With TPP Without US
    After TPP Trump Will Broker New Trade Deals That Favor US Giants - Campaigners
    Tags:
    Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Donald Trump, John McCain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      What McCain means but fails to explain that Americans must lower there wages and conditions to other Asian standards who have a vastly different economic cycle and can exist comfortably on a 1/8 of western standard wage.

      Which was Hitlers destroyed dream to reduce the worlds labour to poverty standards to boost business wealth.
      Conversely Trump wants Americans to set there level conversant with proper living standards unlike the current situation where millions work but live on streets as they cannot afford rent or home ownership.

      McCain is not in the slightest interested in delivering proper living standards back to Americans and as such is acting in a treasonous manner to Trumps manifesto and election promises.

      Surely it is time McCain resigned before further damaging Trumps mandate given to him by the American people.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok