© AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm 'Great Thing What We Just Did': Trump Signs Executive Order on US Withdrawal From TPP Trade Deal

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — The White House confirmed earlier on Monday that US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order starting the withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade agreement.

"Mexico will immediately start talks that would lead to bilateral agreements [with TPP signatories]," Nieto said.

The TPP free trade deal, covering 40 percent of the global economy, was signed last February by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam, and the United States.