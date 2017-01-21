Ombudsman: Russia-US Business Ties Can Develop Under Trump Despite Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – He said that a lot of US businesses have abstained from ties with Russia not so much because of the actual sanctions, but "just in case," acting in line with the overall business and political environment.

"If Trump gives the signal that it’s ok to develop such ties, despite the fact that [anti-Russia] sanctions are still in force, I think that the relations will start to develop with respect to a lot of aspects," Titov said.

Titov arrived in Washington for Trump’s inauguration earlier this week.

Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

US-Russian ties soured under Barack Obama after Washington introduced economic sanctions against Russia in 2014 over its alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict. In his campaign speeches, Trump repeatedly called for better ties with Moscow.

