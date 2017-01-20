About 20 Russian Companies Take Part in Investment Forum in West Bengal

–

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)Almost 20 Russian food sector companies are participating in the third Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) held in the Indian state of West Bengal, head of the Russian delegation Pavel Borisov said on Friday.

"There will be 17 stands of Russian companies operating primary in the food sector, alcohol production. The aim of the participation in the event is to promote Russian goods," Borisov told RIA Novosti.

He pointed out that on the sidelines of the forum potentially dozens of business meetings with Russian companies would be held.

"Over 40 Indian companies expressed their interest in holding negotiations. For the nutrition sector companies it will be the first serious contact in this region," Borisov said.

He added that the Russian company Cedrus and its Indian partners were going to present a joint project of manufacturing construction materials.

The BGBS that will run for two days on January 20-21 and is set to bring together business leaders and policy makers from around the world.

