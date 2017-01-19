China Hopes to Resolve Trade Disputes With US Through Dialogue

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Beijing is confident its trade rows with Washington can be settled through talks, and is ready to cooperate with the new US administration, a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday.
"China believes it can find solutions to disputes with the United States through dialogue and consultations," spokesman Sun Jiwen told reporters at a press briefing.
But the Chinese commerce official said Thursday China wanted to promote "stable and healthy" trade relations with Trump’s incoming administration to make profit for both economies.
Trump will be sworn in this Friday.
