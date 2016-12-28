Delta Airlines Calls Off Boeing 787 Dreamliner $4Bln Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "Delta Air Lines has reached an agreement with The Boeing Company to cancel an order placed for 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft that Delta assumed in 2008," the release stated Tuesday.

The deal, planned as a part of the company's merger with Northwest Airlines, will be annulled and Delta will continue to take delivery of new 737-900ER aircraft through 2019.

"This business decision is consistent with Delta’s fleet strategy to prudently address our wide-body aircraft needs," Delta's Supply Chain Management and Fleet Senior Vice President Greg May stated after the announcement.

In 2010, Delta deferred the order to a 2020 and beyond delivery timeline, the release added.