Russian Helicopters to Build Ka-226T at 2nd Plant to Speed Up Delivery to India

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Helicopters company will launch the second production site for Ka-226T helicopters at its Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant to accelerate the assembly and delivery of the choppers to India, the company said Monday in a press release.

"The Russian Helicopters Holding… is creating a complementary production site of the Ka-226T helicopter at Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant in order to accelerate the fulfillment of the intergovernmental agreement on assembly and delivery of this latest light helicopter to India," the press release said.

According to the press release, Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise will work with the Ulan-Ude plant on filling India's order as well as continue the full assembly of the helicopter for domestic clients.

Russia and India signed a joint Ka-226T helicopter manufacturing agreement at the October 15-16 Goa summit.

