Rosneft to Increase Oil Deliveries to Europe by 3-5% in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The source said:
“Rosneft has been working to increase its share in traditional markets, including Europe. In this context, it plans to increase oil deliveries to European customers via the Druzhba pipeline to 28.7-29 million metric tons in 2016 or by 3 to 5 percent from the 2015 level.”
“We signed additional agreements with Poland’s PKN Orlen and Grupa Lotos S.A. in December 2015 and January 2016, under which we will increase oil deliveries to PKN Orlen by 2.4 million metric tons a year, from 6 million to 8.4 million metric tons, and oil deliveries to Grupa Lotos S.A. by 300,000 metric tons a year, to 2.8 million metric tons,” the Rosneft representative said.
Rosneft has also signed a two-year contract to deliver 4.8 million metric tons of oil to Total Oil Trading S.A. (TOTSA) facilities in Germany annually, he said.
