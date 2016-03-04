Rosneft to Increase Oil Deliveries to Europe by 3-5% in 2016

Rosneft plans to increase oil deliveries to European customers via the Druzhba pipeline to 28.7-29 million metric tons in 2016, or by 3 to 5 percent year on year, as part of its strategy to strengthen its market standing, a Rosneft representative told RIA Novosti.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The source said:

“Rosneft has been working to increase its share in traditional markets, including Europe. In this context, it plans to increase oil deliveries to European customers via the Druzhba pipeline to 28.7-29 million metric tons in 2016 or by 3 to 5 percent from the 2015 level.”

“In 2015, Rosneft delivered about 28 million metric tons to EU refineries via the Druzhba pipeline, up from 26.5 million metric tons in 2014. The company intends to strengthen its standing in the EU oil market in 2016 by increasing deliveries to customers in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic,” he said.

“We signed additional agreements with Poland’s PKN Orlen and Grupa Lotos S.A. in December 2015 and January 2016, under which we will increase oil deliveries to PKN Orlen by 2.4 million metric tons a year, from 6 million to 8.4 million metric tons, and oil deliveries to Grupa Lotos S.A. by 300,000 metric tons a year, to 2.8 million metric tons,” the Rosneft representative said.

Rosneft has also signed a two-year contract to deliver 4.8 million metric tons of oil to Total Oil Trading S.A. (TOTSA) facilities in Germany annually, he said.