Nepal Receives Two Mi-17 Helicopters, More Deliveries Discussed

Russia and Nepal are negotiating the additional delivery of Mi-17 helicopters for the Interior Ministry and the armed forces of Nepal.

LANGKAWI, Malaysia (Sputnik) – Russia delivered two Mil Mi-17 "Hip" helicopters to Nepal, and the two countries are negotiating the supply of more, the head of Russia's state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport's regional department told RIA Novosti.

"Our relations with Nepal are developing rapidly. Two Russian-supplied Mi-17s fly in the country. We are negotiating the additional delivery of helicopters for the Interior Ministry and the armed forces [of the country]," Vladimir Ereschenko said.

Russia and Nepal do not have many contracts, but the existing ones are very important in terms of strengthening Russia's position in the region, the Rosoboronexport executive said.

Ereschenko is leading the company's delegation at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA-2015), which opened Tuesday in northwestern Malaysia. The biennial expo is one of the biggest in the region, with some 500 exhibitors from around the world taking part.