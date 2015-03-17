Nepal Receives Two Mi-17 Helicopters, More Deliveries Discussed

LANGKAWI, Malaysia (Sputnik) – Russia delivered two Mil Mi-17 "Hip" helicopters to Nepal, and the two countries are negotiating the supply of more, the head of Russia's state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport's regional department told RIA Novosti.
"Our relations with Nepal are developing rapidly. Two Russian-supplied Mi-17s fly in the country. We are negotiating the additional delivery of helicopters for the Interior Ministry and the armed forces [of the country]," Vladimir Ereschenko said.
Ereschenko is leading the company's delegation at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA-2015), which opened Tuesday in northwestern Malaysia. The biennial expo is one of the biggest in the region, with some 500 exhibitors from around the world taking part.
