Calls for Swift Action as Lord Krishna Temple Vandalised in Pakistan to 'Insult Hindu God'

A Hindu temple has been vandalised in Khipro in the Sanghar district of Pakistan's Sindh Province. An idol of Lord Krishna was also broken. The incident occurred on 30 August, on a day known as Shri Krishna Janmashtami, which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.
Pakistani rights activist Rahat Austin shared an image of the vandalised idol, tweeting that the temple was damaged in order to insult a Hindu God as people were celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna.
A Hindu temple is vandalized in Khipro,Sanghar,Sindh, to insult Hindu God as they were celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna.— Rahat Austin (@johnaustin47) August 30, 2021
In Pakistan even false allegation of blasphemy against Islam leads to mob lynching or death sentence but crimes against Non-Muslim Gods goes unpunished pic.twitter.com/I8UlMU5HnL
Lal Malhi, a member of the Pakistani National Assembly and parliamentary secretary for human rights, has demanded swift action to stop such recurrent attacks.
Strongly condemn desecration of Lord Krishna statue at Khipro-Sindh. The law enforcers must act swiftly to stop recutrent attacks. @BBhuttoZardari @ShireenMazari1 pic.twitter.com/DY1WuLvnSu— LAL MALHI (@LALMALHI) August 30, 2021
The attacks on religious minorities' places of worship in Pakistan have been on the rise. A mob led by local Muslim clerics destroyed a temple in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in December 2020.
According to media reports, around seven Hindu temples have been vandalised and destroyed in Pakistan since 2020.
