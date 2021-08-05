Register
14:49 GMT05 August 2021
    A Hindu temple attacked in Pakistan's Punjab Province

    'Pakistan Trying to Eliminate Minority Community': India's Top Hindu Organisation on Temple Attack

    India
    by
    Attacks on religious minorities' places of worship in Pakistan have increased in recent years. A recent report by Pakistan's Minorities’ Rights Commission stated that the government is failing the Hindu community.

    The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a key religious group linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday strongly condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Punjab Province on Wednesday. The VHP claimed the violence was an attempt to wipe out the country's minority Hindu community. 

    Slamming Pakistan over the incident, VHP’s International President Alok Kumar told Sputnik: "The minority community is not only harassed in Pakistan but continuous efforts are being made to wipe them off."

    Kumar urged international bodies to take action against Pakistan and demand that the government safeguard the minority community and their places of worship.

    Meanwhile, India’s Foreign Ministry has officially complained about the vandalism of the temple and summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat.

    In an official statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “We have seen disturbing reports on social media of a violent mob attack on a Ganesha temple in Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province of Pakistan. The mob attacked the temple, desecrated the holy idols and set fire to the premises. In addition to attacking the temple, the mob has also attacked surrounding houses belonging to the Hindu community.”

    He also said that incidents of violence, discrimination, and persecution against minority communities including attacks on places of worship have continued unabated in Pakistan.

    Baghci added: “Within the last year itself, various temples and Gurudwaras have been attacked including the Mata Rani Bhatiyani Mandir in Sindh in January 2020, Gurudwara Sri Janam Sthan in January 2020, and a Hindu temple in Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December 2020.”

    He said that these incidents are occurring at an alarming rate while the state and security institutions in Pakistan refuse to act.

    The mob attacked the Hindu temple on Wednesday in Pakistan's Bhong city in the Punjab Province after a Muslim seminary was allegedly targeted.

    Pakistani lawmaker and Hindu community leader Ramesh Kumar Vankwani shared videos of a mob vandalising the temple.

    The videos has gone viral on social media, with many people expressing outrage.  

    However, later Vankwani posted another video saying that the situation was now under control.

    ​In December 2020, a mob led by local Muslim clerics destroyed and a temple in the Karak District of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. A video clip of the incident also went viral on social media.

    The international community has repeatedly slammed Pakistan for not safeguarding the interest of its minorities.

     

