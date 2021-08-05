'Pakistan Trying to Eliminate Minority Community': India's Top Hindu Organisation on Temple Attack

Attacks on religious minorities' places of worship in Pakistan have increased in recent years. A recent report by Pakistan's Minorities’ Rights Commission stated that the government is failing the Hindu community.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a key religious group linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday strongly condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Punjab Province on Wednesday. The VHP claimed the violence was an attempt to wipe out the country's minority Hindu community.

Slamming Pakistan over the incident, VHP’s International President Alok Kumar told Sputnik: "The minority community is not only harassed in Pakistan but continuous efforts are being made to wipe them off."

Kumar urged international bodies to take action against Pakistan and demand that the government safeguard the minority community and their places of worship.

Meanwhile, India’s Foreign Ministry has officially complained about the vandalism of the temple and summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat.

In an official statement on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “We have seen disturbing reports on social media of a violent mob attack on a Ganesha temple in Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province of Pakistan. The mob attacked the temple, desecrated the holy idols and set fire to the premises. In addition to attacking the temple, the mob has also attacked surrounding houses belonging to the Hindu community.”

He also said that incidents of violence, discrimination, and persecution against minority communities including attacks on places of worship have continued unabated in Pakistan.

Baghci added: “Within the last year itself, various temples and Gurudwaras have been attacked including the Mata Rani Bhatiyani Mandir in Sindh in January 2020, Gurudwara Sri Janam Sthan in January 2020, and a Hindu temple in Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in December 2020.”

He said that these incidents are occurring at an alarming rate while the state and security institutions in Pakistan refuse to act.

The mob attacked the Hindu temple on Wednesday in Pakistan's Bhong city in the Punjab Province after a Muslim seminary was allegedly targeted.

Pakistani lawmaker and Hindu community leader Ramesh Kumar Vankwani shared videos of a mob vandalising the temple.

Strict action must be taken against those who attacked Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. In contact with higher authorities. Situation is very critical right now pic.twitter.com/OGgjDTLDcF — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

Attack on Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. Situation was tense since yesterday. Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action. pic.twitter.com/5XDQo8VwgI — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

Attack on Ganesh temple bhong Sharif Rahim Yar Khan Punjab. Highly condemnable act. Culprits must be arrested and punished strictly. pic.twitter.com/p7dy9dDYAQ — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

Attack on Ganesh temple Bhong Sharif Rahim Yar Khan Punjab. Chief Justice is requested to take action, please. pic.twitter.com/LMu90Pxm5r — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

The videos has gone viral on social media, with many people expressing outrage.

More images emerge of the devastating attack on a Hindu Temole in Pakistan. The attack took place on Ganesh Temple in Bhong city of Rahimyar Khan. The attack was telecasted live on facebook & videos released. pic.twitter.com/HWcQiMPGq7 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 5, 2021

There is a Siddhivinayak temple in Bhong Sharif area of Rahim Yar Khan district in Pakistan's Punjab. A large group of men, chanting Naara-e-Takbeer and Allahu Akbar, vandalised the temple today. Stoned the walls, broke idols. Even telecast it live on Facebook



Part 1 of video: pic.twitter.com/zkFGGJ8VE6 — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) August 4, 2021

Part 2 of the live video:https://t.co/KG5acrSrhH



As per reports, only 31 Hindu temples are functional across Pakistan. In 1947, the number is said to be 1200 pic.twitter.com/MJ4FjD83KR — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) August 4, 2021

"You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan." -𝐉𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐡

3rd incident of desecration of Hindu temples in 20 days.

A very 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐥 act by extremists. #StopAttackingMandirs pic.twitter.com/AMa7nZimHO — Mukand Rathi (@Mukand_Rathi) August 5, 2021

However, later Vankwani posted another video saying that the situation was now under control.

Situation is now under control. In contact with local community and administration. Watch my video statement on Hindu temple attack at Bhong Sharif Rahim Yar Khan Punjab. Interfaith harmony is need of time. pic.twitter.com/q80MnYuKoz — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

​In December 2020, a mob led by local Muslim clerics destroyed and a temple in the Karak District of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. A video clip of the incident also went viral on social media.

The international community has repeatedly slammed Pakistan for not safeguarding the interest of its minorities.